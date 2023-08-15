Barbara Thomas Engeron, age 81, passed away on Saturday, August 12, 2023. She was a native of Biloxi, Mississippi, longtime resident of Raceland, and current resident of Houma, Louisiana.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation in Chapel Dauphine of Chauvin Funeral Home on Saturday, August 19, 2023, beginning at 9:00 a.m. until the Liturgy of the Word at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Holy Rosary Cemetery.

Barbara is survived by loving son, Michael Engeron and wife Chrissie; grandchildren, Hanna Luke, Hayden Engeron, and Harper Engeron; she is also survived by and preceded by numerous siblings.

Barbara is preceded in death by her husband, Anthony Joseph Engeron, Sr.; parents, Frank and Bertha Thomas.

Barbara was a loving mother, grandmother, and friend to many. All who knew her knew she owned and operated Pappy’s Friend Chicken in Raceland. She also managed Sunrise Fried Chicken for many years. Through her dedication and hard work she made many lifelong friendships. Barbara is now at rest and reunited with her husband. May they have eternal rests in the arms of their Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.