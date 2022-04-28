February 13, 1973 – April 27, 2022

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Barry “Boudreaux” Barrett, 49, on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.

The family of Mr. Barrett extends their welcome in attendance at his visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home on Saturday, April 30, 2022, from 4 PM until 9PM.

Barry is survived by his daughter, Mikalah Barrett; grandson, Jordan Heims; and his special, loving companion. He is also survived by his adopted daughter, Kimmy LeBoeuf and son-in-law, Dylan; two grandchildren, Josie and Dylan Jr; sister, Elaine Guidry (Floyd Sr.), Faye Weeks, Deborah Authement, Elise Loope (Billy), and Suzanne Daffron; brother, Sherman Hebert (Susan); and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Maurice “Bill” Barrett and Leona Barrett; brother, Jimmy Barrett; brother-in-law, Billy Daffron; both maternal and paternal grandparents; and several aunts and uncles.

Barry was one of the most fun loving, loveable people you could have ever met. He was a people person, who never met a stranger. Whether you knew him for 30 years or 2 days it felt like a lifetime. He walked into a room and lit up the place. His laughter was contagious, and his hugs could cure your saddest day. He loved his family, friends, and “brothers” more than anything. He was a loving boyfriend, dad and paw paw. His “baby”, daughter, grandson, and career were his world. He worked for Tetra Technologies for 30 years. He developed relationships that became his family during his years with Tetra.