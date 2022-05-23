November 5, 1953 – May 22, 2022

Barry Joseph Hebert, 68, a native of Southdown Plantation and longtime resident of Houma, entered the presence of God peacefully on May 22, 2022 at 1:37 pm.

Family and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Houma, LA from 9:00am until service time. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at St. Anthony Church at 11:00am with in Bayou Black Cemetery.

“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith…”

Barry is survived by his sisters, Pamela Fahey (Tracy) and Janis Mary Hebert; brother, Gary M. Hebert (Karen); niece Kelly Dagenhardt Viar (Josh); nephews, Kristopher Dagenhardt (Hope) and Kristopher’s step-daughter, Kayli, Brandon Fahey (Phoebe) and Ryan Fahey; grand-nephew, Lukas Lane Viar and grand-niece, Lucy Lynn Viar who were both so very precious to him.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Neal Anthony Hebert, sister, Linda Ann Hebert, parents, Reynold Raymond Hebert and Theresa “Therese” Faucheaux Hebert; and grandparents, John Ezra Faucheaux Sr. and Ophelia “Tibby” Giroir Faucheaux and Norie Edis Hebert and Alvish Hebert.

Barry was retired after working at Weatherford for forty-three years. He loved working in his garden, cooking and was a very proud member of the Knights of Columbus #9338.

He will be dearly missed by his loving family and friends.

The family would like to thank Heart of Hospice, Connie Belanger, and his Knights of Columbus “Brothers” for their help during his final days.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Barry Hebert.