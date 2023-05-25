Barry Joseph Wheeler

Janice Suit Bethancourt
May 25, 2023
Mary Jane Matherne Prosperie
May 25, 2023

Barry Joseph Wheeler, 61, a native and resident of Houma, LA; passed away on Monday, May 22, 2023 at 11:42am.


The family will hold private services and burial will be held at a later date.

Barry is survived by his loving family; his children, Yetta Elkins and husband Conan Elkins, Yenta Lilley and husband J.W. Lilley; brother, Robert Wheeler Jr. and wife Michelle Wheeler, and Keith Wheeler; grandchildren, Kelsy and Kaden Elkins, Amelia, Adeline and Jed Lilley.

Barry is preceded in passing by his parents, Robert and Diana Wheeler; and brother, Brien Wheeler.


Barry was a loving father and brother. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and loved a good laugh.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Barry Wheeler.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Barry Joseph Wheeler, please visit our flower store.
STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

May 25, 2023

Sandra Maritza Calderon

Read more