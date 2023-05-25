Barry Joseph Wheeler, 61, a native and resident of Houma, LA; passed away on Monday, May 22, 2023 at 11:42am.

The family will hold private services and burial will be held at a later date.

Barry is survived by his loving family; his children, Yetta Elkins and husband Conan Elkins, Yenta Lilley and husband J.W. Lilley; brother, Robert Wheeler Jr. and wife Michelle Wheeler, and Keith Wheeler; grandchildren, Kelsy and Kaden Elkins, Amelia, Adeline and Jed Lilley.

Barry is preceded in passing by his parents, Robert and Diana Wheeler; and brother, Brien Wheeler.

Barry was a loving father and brother. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and loved a good laugh.

