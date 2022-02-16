January 23, 1956 – February 13, 2022

Barry Oliver Lirette Sr., age 66, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, February 13, 2022. He was a native and resident of Theriot, LA.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at St. Gregory Catholic Church on Friday, February 18, 2022, beginning at 9:00 a.m. until a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be held in St. Eloi Catholic Church Cemetery.

Barry is survived by his wife of 47 years, Ralta Francis Lirette; sons, John A. Lirette and wife, Angelle, and Barry O. Lirette Jr.; daughter, Marcia M. Lirette; brother, Ronnie Lirette and wife, Wendy; sisters, Mazel L. Guidry, and Ann L. Adams and husband, Doug; grandchildren, Blake A. Lirette and wife, Lindsy, Shelby L. Schilling and husband, Ben, and Chloe’ A. Sedotal; great-grandchildren, Savannah R. Lirette, and Holden J. Schilling.

Barry was preceded in death by his parents, Johnny and Hilda Liner Lirette; brothers, Nolan Lirette and wife, Lois, and Andrew Lirette; sisters, Hazel L. Guidry and husband, Leroy, Laura L. Boudreaux, and Mary Ellen Vauclin; and brother-in-law, Norris Guidry.

Barry was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was a parishioner of St. Eloi Catholic Church. He was a skilled carpenter and jack of all trades. He enjoyed cooking, gardening, playing his guitar, and spending time with family and friends. He will be dearly missed by all whose lives he touched.

Chauvin Funeral Home and Crematory, INC. is honored to serve the Lirette family.