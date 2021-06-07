Baylis “Tommy” Bergeron, Sr.

February 19, 1949 – June 5, 2021

Baylis “Tommy” Thomas Bergeron, age 72, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, June 5, 2021. He was a native and resident of Houma, LA.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church on Thursday, June 10, 2021 beginning at 9:00 a.m. until a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. with burial following in Bayou Black Cemetery.

Baylis “Tommy” is survived by his wife of 52 years, Deborah Ann Chauvin Bergeron; son, Baylis “Buster” Bergeron, Jr. and wife, Monique; daughter, Bridgette Lynne Bergeron; brother, Clyde Bergeron; sisters, Carole Antill and husband, Marvin, Lydia Breaux, Cheryl Giroir, and Millie Guidry and husband, Steve; sister-in-law, Geraline Bergeron; grandchildren, Kurt Russo, Bryce Domangue, Alexis Lavender, Luke Bergeron, Noah Bergeron, and Bayli Bergeron; and great-grandchildren, Mason Bergeron, Evan Domangue, Joesi Bourgeois.

Baylis “Tommy” was preceded in death by his parents, Ruffin Peter Sr. and Lydia Marie Hebert Bergeron; sister, Helen Giroir and husband, Don; and brothers, Gerald “Jay” Bergeron, and Ruffin Bergeron, Jr.

Tommy was a parishioner of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church. He retired from Texaco/Shell Pipeline after 36 years of service. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He enjoyed fishing and spending time with family and friends. He will be dearly missed by all whose hearts he touched.

