Beau J. Gaubert, 44, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2024.

Memorial Services will be held on a later date.

He is survived by his children, Brenden Ledet (Maggie), Mya Gaubert Hendon (Jake Casey), and Heidi Marie Gaubert; grandchildren, Elias Casey and Elliana Casey, and one grandchild on the way; mother, Christina Rousse James; sister, Valarie Gaubert; and Nannie, Ronnie Bell; and girlfriend, Holly Perry.

He was preceded in death by his father, Sidney Gaubert, Jr.; brother, Todd Duplantis; maternal grandparents, Tillman Rousse and Rita LeBlanc; and paternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Sidney Gaubert, Sr.; and numerous extended family members.

Beau enjoyed riding his motorcycle and spending time with family and friends. He mostly enjoyed cracking jokes and making people laugh, even while he was in the hospital. His pride and joy was his grandchildren, and was proud to be a Paw Paw. Beau will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Thibodaux Regional for their care and compassion. The family would also like to thank everyone for their prayers and well-wishes during this time.

In lieu of flowers, donations are greatly appreciated to go towards funeral expenses by calling Samart Funeral Home (West Park).

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.