Beau Joseph Michel

August 29, 1990 – April 19, 2022



Beau Joseph Michel, age 31, passed away on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. Beau was born in New Orleans but a longtime resident of Houma.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation in Chapel Dauphine of Chauvin Funeral Home on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, beginning at 5:00 pm. until 8:00 p.m. Burial will be held at a later date.

Beau is survived by his parents, Bodie and Donna Donaldson Michel; sister, Meghan Michel; beloved pets, Comet and Dewey; aunts, Trudie Gaudet and husband Mark, Barbara Gaidry; uncles, Jay Donaldson (godfather) and wife Beth, and Greg McCoy. Beau is also survived by many loving cousins.



Beau is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Evelyn and Arthur Michel; maternal grandparents, Shirley and Roland Donaldson; aunts and uncles, Gizelle McCoy, Bill Michel, Artie Michel, Charlene Donaldson, Laura Duplantis.

Beau was a gentle and kind soul. He was most passionate about baseball, having been an all-star athlete growing up. Beau loved to fish and would cast a line everyday if he could. He loved his family more than anything and wanted to be everyone’s friend. We will miss Beau every day for the rest of our lives.

