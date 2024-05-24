Mrs. Benita Ann Armstrong Peltier (Ann), born November 27, 1930, passed away at the age of 93 on May 16, 2024, peacefully in her home. She was a native of DeRidder, Louisiana, and a resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana. She was proceeded in death by her husband of sixty-seven years, Dr. James Robert Peltier. She is survived by one daughter, Jeanne Peltier Chiasson and her husband, Camile; two sons, Robert James Peltier and his wife, Mary K., and David Charles Peltier, along with ten grandchildren, Ann Marie Chiasson Currie (Brian), Stephanie Chiasson Toups (Justin), Jamie Chiasson Mutter (Brett), Robbie Peltier, Katie Peltier Buckly (Curt), Patrick Peltier (Micah), Payton Peltier, Peter Peltier, Bennett Peltier and Olivia Peltier, and thirteen great-grandchildren, Adrienne, Jacob, and Andrew Currie, Paul, Rebecca, William, Elizabeth and Catherine Toups; Luke and Christopher Mutter; Harington and Lucy Ann Peltier; and Penelope James Atkins.

She was proceeded in death by her children, James R. Peltier, Jr., Benita Ann Peltier, Annette Marie Peltier and Adrienne Elizabeth Peltier. She was also proceeded by her father, Bennett Armstrong, half-sister Willia Mae Vernon, and mother, Edna Williams Futrell, and stepfather, William “Bill” Futrell. She was also proceeded by the parent-in-laws, Harvey and May Ayo Peltier, brother and sister in-laws, Harvey and Mickey Geheeb Peltier, Donald and Grace Frost Peltier, Warren and Bernice Peltier Harang and Richard Peltier.

Mrs. Peltier was a graduate of DeRidder High School and Louisiana State University where she was a member of Chi Omega Sorority and received a B.S degree from the College of Agriculture, and also on the Mortor Board, followed by an internship at Charity Hospital in Dietetics.

Ann Peltier was a member of the Louisiana State Library Board of Commissioners from 1982-1987 and served as President in 1986 and again in 2003. She was co-founder of the Louisiana State Library Foundation in 1996 and served as President in 2009. She was on the formation Committee of the John Folse Culinary Institute at Nicholls. She was also a member of the Board of Directors of the Edward Douglas White Catholic High School Foundation from 1998-2000

and an active member of Hermanus for many years.

She was a devout Catholic with a great devotion to the Rosary. She was a continual supporter of her Alma Mater – LSU and enjoyed participating in all aspects of the University. She and her husband, Jimmie, loved traveling the world while collecting exquisite pieces of jade which they donated to the LSU Foundation.

Many thanks to her amazing and loving caretakers. The family is forever grateful for the meticulous care and support they provided to her.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph Co-Cathedral in Thibodaux on Saturday, May 25, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. A visitation will be held from 8:00 a.m. until Funeral time. Burial will follow the services at Saint Joseph Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a non-profit organization of your choice.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.