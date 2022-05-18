Benjamin Jarvis Andrews, Sr.

May 21, 1947 – May 14, 2022

Benjamin J. Andrews, Sr., 74, a native of Sumter, South Carolina, and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana passed away on May 14, 2022.

A memorial visitation will be held in his honor on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Thibodaux Funeral Home, Thibodaux, Louisiana from 12:00 pm until service at 2:00 pm.

He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Kovar Andrews; sons, Benjamin Andrews, Jr., Marcus (Laura) Andrews, Michael Andrews; daughter, Frances “Fran” (Wesley) McAllister; brothers, Tim, Howard (Trevor), Charles, and O.T. “Tex” (Linda) Andrews; sisters, Doris Morris, and Ann (Leverne, Sr.) Newman; and five grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Frances Jackson Andrews; brothers, Francis (Frank), John Jr., and Robert Andrews; sisters, Mary Kolb, and Emma Medamar; and one grandchild.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honor to the American Diabetes Association.