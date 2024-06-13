Bennett Jude Authement, 67, passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2024 at 6:25pm. Bennet was a native of Houma, LA and a resident of Chauvin, LA.

Family and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Friday, June 14, 2024 from 9:30am until service time. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at St. Joseph Church at 11:30am with burial following services in the church cemetery.

Bennett is survived by his loving family; his loving wife of forty-five years, Cindy Davis Authement; his children, Dusty Authement (Krista) and Adam Authement (Amie); siblings, Faye Matherne and Paula Authement; grandchildren, Alexis, Doss, Kolt, Alice, Violet, and Kade.

Bennett is preceded in passing by his parents, Druise and Edris LeBlanc Authement; and brother, Harley Mitch Authement.

Bennett was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend to many. He loved his family dearly, and was looking forward to retirement and traveling with family to see the world. He most especially loved to spend time with his grandchildren, whom he loved dearly. In his free-time, Bennett enjoyed to ride his Harley Davidson with his wife and friends. He also enjoyed spending time with his family camping and fishing.

The family would like to thank the employees of the Terrebonne Parish Drainage Department for the love and care shown to Bennett in his final hours. Thank you, the Authement family will never forget this act of kindness.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Bennett Authement.