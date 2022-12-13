Bennie Frank Morgan, 76, died Sunday, December 11, 2022 at 12:25 PM. Born January 9, 1946 he was a native of Robertsdale, Alabama and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, December 15, 2022 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Ordoyne Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will begin at 5:00 PM at the funeral home.

He is survived by his children, Freida Benoit (Ray), Barbara Mitchell (Richard “Slick”), Bennie “B.J.” Morgan (Sara), Mary Diane Cole (Carl), Bennett Garvin, Jr. (Pamela), Sandy Clark (Jewell); grandchildren, Bethanie Lynn Mitchell, Mary Grace Morgan, Breanna Nicole Mitchell, Olivia Claire Morgan, Krystal Magoon, Ronnie Cole, Terry Garvin; great grandson, Eli Samuel Duplantis; 4 step great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, James Wilson Morgan and Bennie Inez Lowery; grandchild, Kaila Michelle Benoit; brothers, Robert Morgan and James Autry Morgan; first wife and mother of his children, Mary Lucille Fournier.

He worked for Godfrey Knight Farming for 30 years and also Avondale Shipyards.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.