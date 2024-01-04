Bennie “June” London Dixon, 85, passed away on Sunday, December 31, 2023. June was a native of Colorado, TX and a resident of Houma, LA.

Family and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church in Houma, LA on Thursday, January 4, 2024 from 10:00am until service time. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin following visitation at 11:00am at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church. A private burial will be at 11:00am in Wesson Cemetery in Wesson, MS on Friday, January 5, 2024 at 11:00am.

June is survived by her daughter, April Usie and husband Gary; brother, Floyd Ray London and wife Ann London; grandchildren, Brooke Pullin, Joshua Pace, Sarah Pace and fiancé Chris Mendoza, Rheann Usie and fiancé’ Lance Ledet, Jessie Day and husband Robby; great grandchildren, Gibson Waterman, Winston Green, Ezra Mendoza, Emory Day, Shayne Usie, and Ava Deslatte; and son-in-law, Tommy Pace and fiancé Angelle Jordan.

June is preceded in passing by her husband, Henry “Hal” Dixon; parents, Benson “Bennie” London and Nellie McRea London; daughter, Deidra Dixon Pace; and son, Hap Dixon.

June was a retired schoolteacher of over thirty years of teaching. She was a teacher at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic School. She loved her family. She loved the holidays and family gatherings. June devoted her life to her grandchildren; whom she dearly loved. June had a special love of Christmas and the spirit of Christmas.

June will be dearly missed by her many family and friends.

