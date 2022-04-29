Benny Delatte

April 29, 2022

November 20, 1947 – April 26, 2022

Benny Delatte, 74, a native and resident of Choctaw, Louisiana passed away on April 26, 2022.



A visitation will be held in his honor on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Thibodaux Funeral Home from 9:00 am until the Funeral Service at 11:00 am. The burial will follow in St. James Chapel Cemetery, Thibodaux, Louisiana.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Rena Ann Delatte; daughter, Chastity Delatte Ricouard (Corey); grandsons, Skylar and Christian Ricouard; brother, Wilton Delatte, Sr.; sisters, Deanna D. Ordoyne (Irvin), and Mildred D. Hebert; father-in-law, Klebert Delatte; brother-in-law, Steve J. Delatte (Marilyn); sister-in-law, Karen Delatte; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Eddie and Clona Delatte; brother, Joseph Delatte; sisters, Dorine D. Landry (Wilbert), Mary D. Naquin (Leroy Oncale); mother-in-law, Rose Mary Delatte; sister-in-law, Theresa Delatte; brothers-in-law, Henry Hebert, Kerry J. Delatte, and Calvin J. Delatte; nephews, Donald and Wayne Landry; and niece, Lynne Delatte.



He was an avid Saints fan, Elvis fan and loved Nascar, especially Dale Earnhardt.  He enjoyed collecting model cars, rare coins/currency and Saints and Elvis memorabilia. He loved going to the camp with family and friends and watching Saints games at Delatte’s Bar. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and will be missed by all.

The family would like to thank St. Joseph Hospice and STAT for their kindness and care.

