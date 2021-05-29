May 22, 1947 – May 18, 2021

Berklyn Grace Naquin, 73, of Montegut, passed away on May 18, 2021.

Visitation will be held Saturday June 5, 2021 from 8am to 12pm, with the service to start at 12pm, at Live Oak Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Rogers Cemetery.

She is survived by her children, Paula Ann Naquin and Connely Paul Naquin; sister, Mildred Naquin and husband Collins; brother, Eldred Hotard.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul “Squirrel” Naquin; parents, Aurelian and Ezore Hotard; sister, Elsie Charpentier; sister in law, Florence Hotard.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.