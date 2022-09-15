Bernadette Irvine

December 03, 1955 – September 11, 2022

Bernadette Plauche’ Irvine, 66, a native of New Orleans and resident of Montegut, passed away on Sunday, September 11, 2022.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Montegut Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 9:00 AM until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Burial will take place in the church cemetery.

Bernadette is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Frank Irvine; children, Emily Irvine (Bennett), Austin Irvine (Nicole); sisters, Ann Thompson, Virginia “Boo” Langland; brother, John B. Plauche’, Jr.

Bernadette was preceded in death by her parents, John Plauche’ and Anna Costanza Plauche’; brothers, Anthony Plauche’, Julius Plauche’, and beloved pet, Kitty Irvine.

Bernadette was a loving wife, mother and friend. She enjoyed cooking for her family, gardening and bird watching with her husband, Frank. Bernadette was a kind, loving person who enjoyed nothing more than spending time with her family. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.