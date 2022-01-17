September 22, 1937 – January 13, 2022

Bernard Anthony Dupre, 84, born September 22, 1937 in Chauvin, resident of Montegut for 82 years passed away on January 13, 2022 at home.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, January 18, 2022 from 9am to 11am, with the Mass of Christian Burial to start at 11am, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Montegut. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Dorothy “Dot” Bascle Dupre; children, Steven “Wack” Dupre, Amy Dupre, Bert and Patty Dupre Dupre, Frank and Jane Champagne Dupre, Lanny and Patty LeBoeuf Dupre, Rochelle Guidry Dupre; brother, Duffy Dupre; sister in law, Hazel Verrett Dupre; Dot’s twin sister, Doris Bascle Meeker; 15 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; and two greats on the way.

He was preceded in death by his son, Craig “Turtle” Dupre; grandchild, Tessa Dupre; daughter in law, Debra Ledet Dupre; parents, Dennis and Gladys Hebert Dupre; brothers, Ruben Sr., Dennis W. “E.J.”; sisters in law, Elma Robicheaux Dupre and Inez White Dupre; and Godchild, Russell Dupre.

Bernard worked for Waterworks District #1 and retired as Superintendent of Schriever Water Plant after 38 years of service. He also worked on building the Houma tunnel, built boats in Morgan City, and drove the passenger bus from Montegut to Houma.

He was a member of the Montegut Lions Club for 50 years where he was president and held office in the club. He was also a member of Sacred Heart Ushers and a former member of the Montegut Children Carnival Club where he built the King and Queen Float for many years. Bernard was one of the founders of the Krewe de Bonne Terre and a board of director for Rec. District #6. Bernard was awarded Top Montegut Citizen in 1982 and received the Bishops Medal in 2019.

The family would like to thank Journey Hospice, Dr. Peter Fail at C.I.S, Beau Leonard FNPC, and Dr. Craig Wade.

Bernard was loved and will be missed by all.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.