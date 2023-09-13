Bernard Anthony Lafaso, 83, passed peacefully in the presence of his loving wife on Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 1:42 AM. Born July 21, 1940 he was a native of New Orleans, Louisiana and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana.

A visitation will be held on Friday, September 22, 2023 from 8:00 AM until 11:30 AM at Ordoyne Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 PM at Saint Joseph Co-Cathedral. Burial will follow at Saint Joseph Cemetery.

He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Mary Gaudet Lafaso; daughter, Fran Lafaso Marek and husband Craig; son, Anthony “Tony” Lafaso and wife Alaine; grandchildren, Celeste M. Strain (Cody), Blaine Marek, J.J. Lafaso, Eli Lafaso, Leo Lafaso and Amelie Lafaso.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Frank Bernard Lafaso and Josephine Musso Lafaso.

Bernie was the owner of ISI, a Welding Inspection business for 25 years. He also taught psychological Statistics at Nicholls State University. He was a CCD teacher for Saint Joseph Co-Cathedral for 33 years. He was awarded the Knights of St. Gregory Papal Award for conspicuous lay service by the recommendation of Bishop Boudreaux with the support of papal nuncio. He volunteered for the Social Service’s department for Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office. He was a lifetime sponsor for Ducks Unlimited and also supported numerous local organizations throughout his years. He was a wonderful and caring husband, dad and PawPaw and was loved by all.

The family would like to thank all of his caregivers who have showed such compassion throughout the years.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to E.D. White Catholic High School or Joshua ISD Education Foundation.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.