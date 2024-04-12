Berthile Marie Authement Levron, 94, passed away Monday, April 8, 2024, at 12:42 p.m. surrounded by her loving family. Berthile was a native and resident of Pointe Aux Chenes, LA.

Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Tuesday, April 16th at St. Charles Catholic Church in Pointe Aux Chenes, LA from 9:00 a.m. until service time. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow visitation at St. Charles Catholic Church at 11:00 a.m. with burial following in the church cemetery.

Berthile is survived by her loving family; her children Gary Levron, Paul Allie Levron Jr. and wife Donetta; brother Murray Authement Sr.; and grandchildren Kristi L. Alessandrini (Alex), Daniel Levron Jr., Jessica L. Racine (Shawn), Amy White (Matthew), Ryan Levron (Stephanee), Rodney Levron Sr., Ally Levron Pereira (Sage), and sixteen loving great-grandchildren, and loving great-great granddaughter; and loving family friend, Arlene Ledet.

Berthile is preceded in passing by her loving husband, Paul Allie Levron Sr.; parents, Libby and Elodie Guidry Authement; her sons, Daniel Levron Sr. and Richard Levron and his wife Jennifer; grandson, Chad Levron; siblings Laby John Authement Jr., Ray Authement, and Clista Authement Neal; a nephew, Bruce Authement.

Berthile was a loving mother and grandmother, better known as Mom, Mawmaw Teil, and Granny. She made sure all her loved ones were always taken care of, no matter the issue, and they in return cared for her dearly. Her care did not end with her children. She was a mother figure to most of the family and a beacon of hope and happiness wherever she went. She got the nickname Sunshine in the hospital because of her positivity and kindness. She never met someone she could not win over. She will be missed dearly; however, her family knows she is excited to see all of her family and friends that have preceded her in death and celebrate an eternity of peace and happiness in heaven.