Betty Adams Allemand, 82, passed away on Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 4:01 PM. Born June 25, 1941 she was a native of Larose, Louisiana and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana.

Family and friends are invited to attend her services on Friday, October 20, 2023 beginning with a rosary at 8:30 AM and visitation at 9:00 AM continuing until service time at Saint Genevieve Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 AM at the church with burial following at Saint Joseph Cemetery.

She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Autry Anthony Allemand; daughters, Donna Allemand, Darla Olivier (Kenneth), Dena Arcement (Barry); grandchildren, Casey Conrad, Kenny Olivier (Hope), Blake Arcement, Jessica Pellegrin (Jared), Brandon Arcement; great grandchildren, Laila, Mallory, Dallan, Kenley, Mia, William, Brooke; brother, Larry Adams (Roxanne); sisters, Doris Naquin (Larry), Marion Rogers; sister in law, Rose Charpentier (Lawrence); godchild, Jody Naquin and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Albert Adams, Jr. and Laura Rogers Adams; father and mother in law, Morris and Lydia Allemand; brother in law, Carol Rogers; grandson in law, Darr Conrad.

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was a faithful servant to her church. She enjoyed sewing and doing crafts. She always had food on the stove and fed many people. She will be missed be her loving family and dear friends.

The family would like to thank Dr. Naul, Dr. Vander, Dr. Patel, Dr. Abben, Dr. Parker and Hope Health Care and Hospice and her nurses, Tiffany, Monique and Candace for all their care.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

