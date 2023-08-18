Our beloved mother, sister, aunt, friend, nurse and teacher, Betty Ann LeBlanc, age 44, passed away Tuesday, August 15, 2023. She was a native of Salida, Colorado and a longtime resident of Houma, La.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the memorial service at Chauvin Funeral Home Wednesday, August 23, 2023 from 10:00 AM until service time at 12:00 PM. Burial will follow at Bayou Blue Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Bayou Blue.

Betty is survived by her children, Destiny Hicks, Jerahmi Dewald, and Emma LeBlanc; father, Lee Hicks; stepmother, Kay Hicks; stepfather, Greg Chong; sisters, Carol Jackson, Katie Hicks; brother, Johnny Hicks.

Betty is preceded in death by her mother, Diane Chong; and grandparents.

Betty lived a life in devotion to her family, friends, students, coworkers, and patients. Her greatest wish was to leave a positive impact on those she touched, and her legacy will live on in those who loved her.

In lieu of flowers please reach out to Destiny and Jerahmi to make donations.