Betty Ann Sevin passed away Monday March 17, 2023 in Conway Arkansas at the age of 88. She was born July 1, 1934 to the late Emma and Orland Brooks in Monroe, Louisiana. Betty was a Louisiana native, spending the last eight years of her life in Arkansas. Betty was lucky that her path crossed that of Melvin Sevin. She knew she had found someone special. They fell in love, married, worked hard and raised three sons.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Melvin Sevin; son, Donald Elliott, sisters, Louise (Lucy) Ambrose and Mary Alice Calhoun. She is survived by her sons, John Elliott and wife, Darlene of Houma, Louisiana, Clayton Elliott and wife, Patti of Conway, Arkansas; brother Edward Brooks and wife, Sherry of Mississippi; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; a large extended Sevin family and numerous nieces and nephews.

Betty was a caring, Christian woman and an excellent cook. She was a talented cake and fudge maker. Fondly called “granny cake”. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Chauvin, LA and Woodmen of the World.

Betty’s family would like to extend their appreciation to Heritage Living Center staff, Dr. David Naylor, Dr. Caleb Dickson, Gidget Mosby and Andy and Roxanne Sevin for the care and help they all provided.

Visitation will be held at Chauvin Funeral Home, 5899 Hwy. 311, Houma, Louisiana 70360 (985-868-2536) on Monday, April 3, 2023 5:00 to 9:00 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 5232 Hwy.56, Chauvin, Louisiana on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. with visitation prior to the service from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. Burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery in Chauvin.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Betty Sevin.