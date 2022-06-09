Betty Aysen

February 4, 1934 – June 7, 2022

Betty Boudreaux Aysen, 88, a native of Labadieville and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana passed away on June 7, 2022.

A visitation will be held in her honor on Friday, June 10, 2022 at St. Philomena Catholic Church in Labadieville, Louisiana from 9:00am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am. The burial will follow in St. Philomena Cemetery, Labadieville, Louisiana.

She is survived by her daughter, Sue Aysen; three grandchildren, Michael Aysen (Tara), David Aysen (Jennifer), Christina Dias (Michael); and six great-grandchildren, Alise Aysen, Abbey Aysen, Cameron Aysen, Colleen Dias, Ella Aysen, Mae Dias.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Aysen; parents, John and Emily Talbot Boudreaux; son, Barry Aysen; brother, Robert Boudreaux; and great-grandchild, Maggie Dias.