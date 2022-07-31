Betty Bernard

August 5, 1938 – July 29, 2022

Betty Theresa Ordoyne Bernard, 83, a native and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana passed away on July 29, 2022.

A visitation will be held in her honor on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at St. Genevieve Catholic Church, Thibodaux, Louisiana from 9:00 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. The burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery in Thibodaux, Louisiana.

She is survived by her husband of 64 years, James Joseph Bernard; son, Mark (Janet) Bernard; daughter, Tammy B. Edkins; brother, Carroll Ordoyne; grandchildren, Georgia Edkins, Elise Bernard, Megan Bernard, and Grace (Samuel Weston) Edkins; great-grandchildren, Grant Edkins and Ruth Weston.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Wilson Ordoyne Sr. and Elma Gros Ordoyne; brothers, Vernon Ordoyne and Wilson “Sonny” Ordoyne Jr.; and sister, Nellie Ordoyne Oncale.

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.