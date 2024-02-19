Betty Carlos Abadie, 95, a native of Grand Caillou, LA, and a longtime resident of Houma, LA, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, February 15, 2024.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation in her honor on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, at St. Gregory Catholic Church from 8:00 a.m. until a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Burial to immediately follow at St. Francis Cemetery No. 2.

Betty is survived by her children, Brian Abadie (Char), Kim Abadie Marcel (Kenneth), Melanie Abadie Boudreaux (Sterling), and Amy Abadie Kraemer (Ronnie); brothers, Clark Carlos (Cathy), Carl Carlos (Judy); nine grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in passing by her loving husband Melvin Louis Abadie; parents Thomas Carlos and Hazel Giroir Carlos; son, Thomas Abadie; daughters, Carla Abadie Callahan (Roger) and Wanda Abadie Thibodeaux (Curt); sister, Ina Carlos Bunch (Carroll); and brothers, Charles Carlos and Ricardo Carlos.

Throughout her journey, Betty carried the joy of raising her seven beloved children close to her heart. A beacon of strength and dedication, she was a true homemaker, tirelessly pouring her love into creating a warm and welcoming home for her family. Her kitchen, the heart of her abode, was filled with laughter, delicious aromas, and the comforting embrace of her love.

Betty’s spirit was enlivened by her unwavering devotion to her Catholic faith. Actively involved in her community, she found solace and inspiration through her participation in the St. Gregory Catholic Church. Her unwavering faith guided her every step, filling her days with love, forgiveness, and compassion. Beyond her roles as a mother and a devout Catholic, Betty had a spirit of adventure and joy. She found solace and companionship in collecting angels, their delicate forms serving as a reflection of her serene and nurturing nature. She delighted in games of bingo, cards, and video poker.

While she may no longer be with us in physical form, her memory will forever dance through our lives, inspiring us to cherish our loved ones, embrace laughter, and hold tight to our faith.

The family would like to thank The Homestead Assisted Living Home and Haydel Memorial Hospice for their amazing care and compassion.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Betty Abadie.