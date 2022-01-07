Betty Douglas

December 15, 1932 ~ January 4, 2022

Betty Jean Douglas, 89, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, LA, passed away peacefully at 7:54 a.m. on Tuesday, January 4, 2022.

A public viewing will be conducted from 12:30 p.m. until funeral time at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Dularge Community Baptist Church, 524 Andrew Street in Houma, LA, 70360. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

She is survived by her daughter, Ava Anderson Parker (Thomas); three grandchildren; two great grandchildren; brothers, Andrew, Jr. and Alvin Douglas; sister, Geraldine Douglas (Boyd); and a host of other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her former husband, Gerald Anderson; daughter, Pamela Marie Anderson; parents, Andrew Douglas, Sr. and Ruth Verrett Young (Jasper); brother, David and Daniel Douglas.

Arrangements entrusted to Jones Funeral Home of Houma.