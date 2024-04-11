Betty Jane Adams, 82, a native of Bayou Dularge and resident of Chauvin, Louisiana, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Monday, April 8, 2024.



Family and friends are invited to a visitation in her honor on Friday, April 12, 2024, at Chauvin Funeral Home from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. A graveside service to follow visitation at St. Joseph Cemetery.

Betty is survived by her children, Terri Vedros (Rocklin) and Leslie “Boo” Adams (Jill); grandchildren, Benjamin Adams, Brock Vedros (Sarah Grace), Brad Vedros (Mary), Jenna Adams (Lacy), and Jacob Adams (Blaize); eleven great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in passing by her infant son, John Adams; parents, Clarence and Emma Carlos, Sr.; sisters, Stella Lirette and Clara Babin; and brothers, JD Ordoyne, Clarence Carlos, Jr., Wilbert Carlos, and Chester Carlos.

Betty was a beloved member of the Chauvin community, who enjoyed spending her days visiting with friends at the Senior Citizens Center, playing bingo, engaging in games on her iPad, and cherishing moments with her family. Despite her modest education, Betty’s work ethic and dedication shone brightly, leaving a lasting impact on all who knew her.

As we prepare to bid farewell to Betty, let us remember her with joy and gratitude for the love and light she brought into our lives. In death, as in life, Betty Jane Adams will forever hold a cherished place in our hearts.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family Betty Jane Adams.