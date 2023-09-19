Betty Jean Pontiff LeBlanc, 87, passed away on Friday, September 15, 2023. Betty was a resident and native of Houma, LA.

Family and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation at St. Bernadette Catholic Church on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 from 9:00am until Mass time. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow visitation on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church in Houma, LA at 11:00am with burial to take place in St. Francis de Sales Cemetery #2.

Betty is survived by her loving family; her children, Janell L. Cunningham and husband Ron, Perry LeBlanc and fiancé’ Laurie; grandchildren, Lacey McCaskill and husband Heath, Sydney LeBlanc, Morgan LeBlanc; great grandchildren, Haley McCaskill, Molly McCaskill, and Noah LeBlanc.

Betty is preceded in passing by her loving husband, Larry Lawrence LeBlanc; parents, Clinton and Lelia Guillot Pontiff; and preceded by two loving brothers, and three loving sisters.

Betty loved to watch LSU sports and the Saints. She also enjoyed going to the casino and playing bingo with her family and friends. The family always enjoyed her meals; she was a great cook and baker.

Betty will be deeply missed by her family and friends; never forgotten and always and forever loved.

The family would like to thank the entire staff at Terrebonne Place for their love and care.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Betty LaBlanc.