Betty Jean Ross, 70 a native and resident Houma, LA passed away on January 14, 2024.

Visitation service will be observed on Saturday, January 27, 2024 from 8:00 AM until funeral service at 10:00 AM at Jones Funeral Home 230 S. Hollywood Road, Houma, LA 70360, burial will follow at New Zion Baptist Church Cemetery.

She is survived by her two sons, Marvin (Onetia) Ross and Jessie Ross, three daughters, Roxanne Ross, Billy Joe Ross and Tayenna Ross, six brothers, Edward, Jr., Phillip, Herman, Herbert, Joseph Ross and Jeffery Brown, five sisters, Lois, Sylvia, Diana, Sandy, and Shelia Ross, four grandchildren she reared as her own, Daruneka Ross, Vonnisha Williams, Kevinontae Ross and Furnell Stewart. fifteen grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Edward Ross, Sr., her mother, Gertude Duncan, maternal grandparents, David Duncan, Sr. and Lillie White Duncan, paternal grandparents, Beatrice and Ben Ross, one daughter, Betty Joe Ross, one granddaughter, Breanna Ross, three brothers, Terry, Curtis, and John Ross, one sister, Lillie Mae Coler, two nieces, Nancy and Lashonda Ross, two nephews, Leslie and Tony Ross and host of other relatives and friends.

To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of Betty Jean Ross, please visit our Tree Store.