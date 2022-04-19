March 11, 1936 ~ April 16, 2022

Betty Jean Ross, 86. A native and resident of Houma, LA passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 16, 2022.

A memorial service will be observed from 4:00 PM until memorial at 5:00 PM on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at Jones Funeral Home 230 S. Hollywood Rd., Houma, LA 70360. (All visitors are asked to adhere to the CDC local regulations by wearing masks and practicing social distancing.)

Memories of Betty Jean will forever remain in the hearts of his daughters, Wenda McCoy, Lenore Ross Granger, Ashley Ross Adams, Cantrelle Brown, Nicole Saulsberry, Wendy Brown and Amanda Bishop. Twenty-one grandchildren and a host of foster children, nieces and nephews.

Betty Jean was preceded in death by her husband, James Ross, father, Robert Robinson and mother, Olivia Jones. Sons, Michael Kevin McCoy, Larry Laverne McCoy and brothers, Harold Jones and Herman Pinkey.