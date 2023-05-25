Betty Louise Devault, 62, a native of Bourg, Louisiana and resident of Destrehan, Louisiana passed away on Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

She is survived by her partner, Karon Franks; siblings, Janice Cox, Jason DeVault, Evelyn Neil, Phyllis Aucoin, and Paula Williams; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Elon DeVault and Roberta Wasdin; siblings, Michael Light, Kathy Smith, Irving “Bill” Aucoin; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Services are pending. Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com. Samart Funeral Home of Houma, LLC is in charge of arrangements.