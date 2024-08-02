Betty Marie Mazerac, 86, passed away on July 30, 2024. Betty was a longtime resident of Houma, LA. Born to parents parents Prosper and Aline Vauclin on July 13, 1938.

Betty enjoyed spending time with her family. She was an avid baker and a beloved homemaker.

A Visitation and Mass of Christian Burial will be held in honor of Betty on Friday, August 2, 2024 from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM with Mass beginning at 11:00 AM at Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Interment will take place at the church cemetery following services.

Betty is survived by her her children; Marlene Vigie and husband Richard, Derald Mazerac and wife Becky, Patricia Worthy, Angela Traigle and husband John, Janice Shaw and husband Mike and Geraldine Fabre and husband Kelly; her brothers; Larry Vauclin, Fay Vauclin and wife Carol; and a total of 58 grand, great-grand and great-great-grand children!

Betty is preceded in death by her parents Prosper and Aline Vauclin; the love of her life Gerald A. Mazerac; grandson, Chad Mazerac.

Betty left this world too soon but leaves a beautiful legacy behind.

The family would like to thank ACG Hospice and staff for their love and support shown to the family.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Betty Marie Mazerac.