Betty Mire McNeal, 83, died Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 9:04 pm. Born July 16, 1940, she was a native resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 12, 2024 from 9:00 AM until service time at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church with a Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 11:00 AM in the church. A burial will follow at Saint Joseph Cemetery.

She is survived by her daughters, Beth Thibodaux (Eddie), and Monica Tauzin (Brent), daughter in law, Donna McNeal; grandchildren, Corey Thibodaux (Cherish), Kacie Percle, Chaz Thibodaux (Carlie), Lukas Tauzin, Owen Tauzin; great grandchildren, Gage, Graham, Camille, Connor, Cohen and Brady.

She is preceded in death by her son, Gary L. “Bubba” McNeal Jr.; grandson, Gary “Lee” McNeal, III; parents, Alcide Mire, Jr. and Enola Chauvin Mire; sister, Rosemary Mire.

Betty loved her family and enjoyed being with all of them, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.