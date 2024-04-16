Betty Pellegrin Bergeron, 84, of Houma, passed away on April 13, 2024.

Services to be announced at a later date.

She is survived by one son, Earl John Bergeron; daughters, Elizabeth (Tim) Musso and Becky (Anthony) Domangue; brothers, Glenn (Lulla) Pellegrin, Burnie Pellegin, Kurt (Joan) Pellegrin, Raymond (Shirley) Pellegrin and Donnie (Lisa) Pellegrin; sisters, Kay (Buddy) Green and Mona (Ricky) Naquin; grandchildren, Dustin (Jamie) Bergeron, Toni (Alex) Cook, Isabella (Doug) Perkins, Scott Bergeron and Tristan Domangue; great-grandchildren, Cambree and Tatum Naquin, Maddox Bergeron, Carter, Reid and Elijah Cook, and Hudson Perkins.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Joseph Bergeron; parents, Modris Pellegrin and Velma Pellegrin, and Druby Hebert and Theresa Hebert; brothers, Carl, Modris Jr. and Kenneth Pellegrin; sisters, Marlene, Bonnie and Earline Pellegrin; and grandchildren, Bradley J. Bergeron.

Betty was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She loved plants, flowers, puzzles, music, hummingbirds, and watching Hallmark movies and the Golden Girls. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

The family would like to thank all of the staff at Journey Hospice for the love and care during this difficult time in their lives, and a special thank you to her caregivers over the years, Collette Vizier, Sheri Beason, Tammy Martin, and Barbara Price, that brought so much love, happiness, and meaning to her life.

