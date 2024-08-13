Betty R Benson, 75, passed away on August 7, 2024, at her home in Houma, LA at the age of 75. She will be fondly remembered for her zest for life, love of music – especially Elvis Presley, thrill for riding Harley motorcycles, joy of traveling, and cherished moments spent with her loyal companion, Rascal.

Betty is survived by her children, Anthony Benson, Mark Benson, Brandy Guidry, and Yancy Benson; five grandchildren; her fur baby, Rascal; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in passing by parents, Andrew Calvin Rousseau and Elnora Benson Rousseau Guess; step-father, George Guess; and siblings, John Calvin Rousseau, Sr., Freddy Morgan, Vernon Morgan, and Margaret Carmack.

A dedicated homemaker, Betty enriched the lives of those around her with her infectious laughter and kind heart. Her son, Yancy Benson, will forever treasure the memories they created together.

As we gather to celebrate Betty’s life, let us remember her vivacious spirit, unwavering love for her family, and the joy she brought to all who knew her. She will be deeply missed but forever cherished in our hearts.

May her love of music, adventure, and companionship continue to inspire us all. Rest in peace, Betty R Benson.