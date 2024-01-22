Betty Richard Duet, 94, died Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 9:55 am. Born July 18, 1929, she was a native of Thibodaux and resident of St. Charles Community.

A visitation will be held on Friday, January 26, 2024 from 9:00 AM until service time at St. Genevieve Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 AM at the church with burial following in Saint Joseph Cemetery.

She is survived by her children, Anne Morales (Danny), Alice Robichaux, Arleen Duet, Louis Duet (Shelia), Robert Duet (Trudy), Annette Landry (Addis); grandchildren, Jennifer Randlett, Stephanie Wittneben, Heather Clement, Mandy Robichaux, Taylor Kraemer, Dustin Duet, Kallie Landry, Klint Landry; great grandchildren, Collin, Parker and Theo Randlett, Ava, Tommy and Garrett Wittneben, Creed Clement, Carson Kraemer; sisters, Jeannette Porche, Barbara LeBouef (Leroy).

She is preceded in death by her husband, Allen Duet; her parents, Claude and Annie Haydel Richard; sister, Joyce LeBlanc.

Betty and her husband, Allen ran Duet’s Superette in the St. Charles Community for many years. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and going to her camp in Pointe-Aux-Chenes.

The family would like to thank the staff of Thibodaux Regional Health Systems, Haydel Hospice and her sitters for their compassionate care.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.