Betty St. Pierre Landry, 84, a native of Raceland and resident of Houma, passed away on Thursday, August 31, 2023.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at Samart Funeral Home on West Park from 9:00 am until the Religious Service at 11:00 am. Burial will follow in Grace Christian Memorial Garden Cemetery.

She is survived by her husband, Edward N. Landry, Jr.; son, Edward Landry, III (Joy Boudreaux); daughters, Cindy Dardar (Jachin) and Ruth Landry; brother, Camille St. Pierre, Jr (Aline Borne).; sister, Loyce Gaudet; grandchildren, Jachin Dardar, Jr., Jamin Dardar, Josh Dardar, Jael Dardar, Ronnie Chamberlain, Lacy Verret, Edward Landry, IV, Jordan Landry, Jeremy Landry, Kerry Landry, Sarah Carpenter, Naomi Smith, Carlos Yerena, and 24 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Camille St. Pierre, Sr. and Inez Foret St. Pierre; daughters, Della Anne Landry and her son, Dean Roy, Jr. and Sarah Jane; brother, Herbert St. Pierre; sisters, Enola Perret Willerd, Diana Autin, and Velma Gaudet (Edgar); brother-in-law, Toby Gaudet.

Betty was a pastor’s wife and played the piano faithfully for many years.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.