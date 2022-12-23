Betty Tan Folse, 74, a native of Singapore and a resident of Houma, passed away on Wednesday, December 21, 2022.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Samart Funeral Home on West Park from 4:00 pm until the Memorial Service at 6:00 pm.

She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Louis Folse, Jr.; daughters, Sabrina Folse Watson (Joel) and Shannon Folse; grandchildren, Joel Watson, Jr., Christian Watson, Trent Cook, and Kylie Cook Peltier; and great-grandchildren, Rosalee Watson and Penelope Peltier. She is also survived by her canine companions, Rhemus and Cinnamon.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Tan Theng Leng and Ngo Kar Choo.

Betty was a member of the Evergreen Lions Club.

