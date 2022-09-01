March 26, 1948 – August 25, 2022

Betty Use’ Robicheaux, 74, born on March 26, 1948, a native of Houma and a resident of Gray, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, August 25, 2022, while surrounded by her loving family.

Per Betty’s wishes, no public services will be held. A private memorial service will be held for the immediate family at a later date.

She is survived by her sons, Rory J. Bergeron (Sandra), Ronnie P. Bergeron (Tricia); grandchildren, Tayler Schexnayder, Halle Bergeron, Schuyler Bergeron, Rory J. Bergeron II; great-grandchildren, Stratton LaCoste’ and Greycen Kasperbauer.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronnie J. Robicheaux; parents, Joseph E. Use’ and Nolia Thibodeaux; brothers, Andrew “Bobby” Use’, Rudy Use’, Roland “Wayne” Use’, Gerald Use’, Clark Use’, Ralph Use’; and sister, Jo Ann Use’ Conn.

Betty will forever be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend. Betty will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her, but her family has comfort in knowing that she is at peace.