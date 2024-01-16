Beulah C. Lyons, 61, a resident and resident of Gray, Louisiana passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9:35 AM.

Visitation will be held from 8:00 AM until Celebration of Life at 10:00 AM on Thursday, January 18, 2024 at St. Mark Congregational Church, 1914 W. Main St., Schriever, LA 70395, officiating Pastor Gratlin Hartman, Burial will follow in the Garden Memory Cemetery.

She leaves to cherish her memories her husband, Albert Lyons, Sr., of Gray, LA; four children, Tiana Lashun Shelton, Eloise Cecile (Sparkle) McGee, Brittany Antoinette McGee and Antonio Anthony McGee, four bonus children, Albert Lyons, Sr., Terrance Lyons, Jarred Rhodes and Tammy (Terrance) Lagarde, her bonus family, Cynthia Cox, Danna Cox, Robin Cox and Robert Cox, four sisters, Judy Darby, Rose Lawrence, Janice Calloway, and Pamela (Wilfred) Streams, three brothers, Joseph ( Wanda) Calloway, Willie Calloway and Micheal Calloway,four sisters-in-laws, Lula Thompson, Elizabeth Smith, Evelyn (Leroy) Madison, and Ida Mae (Norman) Porche, Sr. one brother-in-law, William Lyons, Sr., thirty grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends that will carry and cherish her memories.

Beulah was preceded in death by her parents, Nathaniel Calloway, Jr. and Cecile Picou Calloway, paternal grandparents, Nathaniel Calloway, Sr. and Rosie Hawkins Calloway, maternal grandparents, Robert Picou, Sr., and Maggie Jennett Picou, her siblings Nathaniel Joseph Calloway, Caryl Beatrice Calloway, Nelson Calloway and Carolyn Calloway Parker, brothers -in-law, Joseph Thompson, Sr., Eddie Lyons and Charles Lyons, and one sister-in-law, Ollie Mae Lyons Jones.