Beverly Ann Webre Smith, 71, died Monday, September 9, 2024 at 11:44 AM. Born March 7, 1953 she was a native of Vacherie, Louisiana and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 17, 2024 from 8:00 AM until service time at Our Lady of Prompt Succor. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:00 AM at the church with burial following in the church cemetery.

She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Aubrey Lee Smith; son, Chance Smith (Candace Smith); daughter, Kylie Trosclair (Marcus Trosclair, Jr.); grandchildren, Jace and Hunter Trosclair, Braylie and Brynn Smith; sisters, Judy Lambert (Herman), Pam Benoit (Will); brothers, Robert Webre (Eve), Ricky Webre (Susan).

She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Cecilia Marse Webre.

She loved watching all of her grandchildren participate in their numerous hobbies and activities and was always their to support them. She was an extremely selfless, kind and caring person and was a great cook.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.