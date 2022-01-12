Beverly Cancienne Usey, 86, passed away on Monday, January 10, 2022 at 11:30 PM. Born February 13, 1935 she was a native and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, January 15, 2022 from 10:00 AM until service time at Thibodaux First Assembly of God Church. A Funeral Service will begin at 12:00 PM at the church with burial following at Saint Joseph Cemetery. Due to the current rise in Covid cases, the family requests all those attending the services please wear masks and social distance.

She is survived by her loving husband of over 60 years, Daniel Peter Usey; sons, Bryan (Barbara) Usey, Dale (Trudy) Usey, Shane (Carrie) Usey and Troy (Tracy) Usey; daughter, Melanie (Max) Halliburton; grandchildren, Krystal, Angel, T.J. Jeremy, Janelle, Daniel, Aaron, Bailey, Christian, Quinn; great grandchildren, Jordan, Donelle, Ben, Jr. “B.J.”, Jordell, Justin, Trey, Hailey; 5 great great grandchildren; sister, Geraldine C. Braud Chiasson.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Maude Delaune Cancienne; daughter, Vanessa Usey; grandson, Wyatt Usey; brother, Leo “Poncho” Cancienne; and sisters, Shirley C. Oncale, Patsy C. Lathrop, Ruth C. Hebert.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.