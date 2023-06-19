Beverly Dupeire Faucheaux, 87, died Sunday, June 11, 2023. Born June 21, 1935, she was a native and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation and mass celebration at Saint Genevieve Catholic Church in Thibodaux, Louisiana on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at 9:00 AM, until eulogy at 10:45 AM. The mass of Christian burial will begin at 11 AM.

She is survived by three sons, Gordon Faucheaux (Nancy), Glenn Faucheaux (Lorrie), and Grady Faucheaux (Gail); grandchildren Wendy F. Dolan (Jeremy), Lauren (fiancé, Andrew), Lance (Ashley), Blake (Maria) and Ashley Faucheaux, Dacia Delacerda, Kellie D. Cascarelli (Keith), Lindsey W. Reeves (Butch), Patrick and Ross Quinn; great grandchildren, Lexi Faucheaux, Kaylee and Caroline Whatley, Kai and Cora Dolan, Ryan Cascarelli, Blake Prejean, and Frances Jane Reeves; brother, Edward Dupeire, and many beloved nieces, nephews, Godchildren and special friends.

She is proceeded in death by her husband, Nelson Paul Faucheaux; son, Gregory Paul Faucheaux; parents, Norman and Alma Trosclair Dupeire; brothers, John Dupeire and Stephen Dupeire; sisters, Hazel Hebert, Betty Terracina and Audrey Faucheaux France; and special friend Charles Matirne.

Beverly was a devoted wife, loving mother, proud grandmother, and great grandmother. She was passionate about music, having sung in a choir for all her life, most recently at her parish of Saint Genevieve. She was also a member of the singing group, “The Sing-alongs” where she performed for local assisted living and nursing homes, and area community events. She was a proud member of The Bayou Newcomers Club of Thibodaux. She was an incredibly talented artist, who lovingly donated her art to many philanthropic causes over the years. She commissioned exquisite Cajun landscapes, floral scapes, and historic buildings. These beautiful pieces of art can be found displayed in many Thibodaux residences, as well as in her family and friend’s homes to this day.

Members of the family would like to thank the staffs at St Joseph Manor Assisted Living Facility, Thibodaux General Hospital, Dr. Russell P. Henry and AMG Specialty Hospital for serving and lovingly caring for Beverly with respect, dignity and compassion during the final phases of her beautiful life. They would also like to thank Father James Rome, Associate Pastor of St. Bernadette Catholic Church and Deacon Dennis Dupre of St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church, Father Wilmer Todd, retired pastor of St. Genevieve and the entire staff of St Genevieve Catholic Church for praying with and for Beverly.

As an expression of sympathy in lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to The American Heart Association, The Alzheimer’s Association, or The American Lung Association.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Beverly Dupeire Faucheaux.