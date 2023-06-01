Billie Babin Soignet, 95, died Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 5:16 am. Born June 29, 1927 she was a native of Luling, LA and resident of Thibodaux, LA.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, June 1, 2023 from 9:00 AM until service time at Saint Joseph Co-Cathedral. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 AM at the church with burial following at Saint Joseph Cemetery.

She is survived by sons, Roland Soignet, Jr. (Cherisse), Willis Soignet (Jo Ann); daughters, Loma Frederick (Kenneth “Fee”), Angelle Blanchard (Ted); grandchildren, Christian Scull, Alison Scull, Shannon Soignet, Donovan Soignet (Kelly), Kenny Frederick, Jr. (Kristen) , Jacob Frederick (Alison), Dylan Frederick (Sammi Jo), Brandon Blanchard (Tabetha), Lacie Blanchard (Dustin); great grandchildren, Callie, Maria, Jayde, Kent, Ally, Aiden, Ashton, Avie, Ava, Austin, Paisley, Bella, Weston, Bailey Jo, Kansas; great great grandchild, Elyse.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Roland Soignet, Sr.; parents, Willis Charles Babin and Enid Bourgeois Babin; sister, Enid Maggio (Vincent). She loved Elvis, dancing and her family.

The family would like to thank the staff of Lafourche Home for the Aged, her caregiver, Annalee Boudreaux and Dr. Chester Boudreaux for their care.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.