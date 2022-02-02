Obituary for Billie Gilmore Mitch Jr.

Billie Gilmore Mitch Jr. a native of Choctaw Mississippi, and resident of Dulac, Louisiana passed away on January 31, 2022.

A visitation will be held in his honor on , at , , from until the at . The burial will follow in , ,

He is survived by his wife of 46 years Margaret Billiot Mitch, 3 sons; Darrell Mitch (Angelle) of Houma, Darren Mitch (Laurie) of Houma, Steven Mitch (Raticha) of Chauvin, 3 sisters; Nannie Thibodeaux, of Houma, Maggie Truss and, Alene Hickman of Choctaw MS, 7 grandsons, 5 granddaughters, 2 great-granddaughter, and 1 great-grandson.

He was preceded in death by his son; Dwayne Mitch of Houma, parents; Gilmore and Lorine Tubby Mitch, sisters; Geraldine Mendez, Patricia Mizell, Lena Mitch, Marilyn Tubby, and Judy Gibson, brothers; Bobby Mitch, Ramsey Mitch, and Bennie Mitch, and in laws; Antoine and Eunice Billiot of Dulac LA.

Billie Mitch was an avid fisher and loved to show his love for his family by picking on them and giving them silly nicknames. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com Samart Funeral Home of Houma, LLC is in charge of arrangements.