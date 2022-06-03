Billie Robertson

November 16, 1928 – June 1, 2022

Billie Louise Robertson, 93, a long-time resident of Bayou Blue went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.

She was a loving wife and homemaker, an active historian and genealogist, skilled seamstress and doll enthusiast. She was very active in serving the Lord at the First Presbyterian Church of Bayou Blue in Gray, Louisiana.

She is survived by: her children Alida Robertson, Kerry Robertson, Dale (Rhonda) Robertson, and Allen (Kellie) Robertson. She has 15 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren. Brother Wayne (Rebecca) Earp and sister Colleen (Jim) Earp McCowan.

She is preceded in death by husband Farrel James Robertson, father William G Earp, mothers Nell Louise Chambers and Eva Earp, half brother Billy Chambers, and grandsons Dallas and Kurt.

Visitation to be held at First Presbyterian Church of Bayou Blue on Tuesday, June 7 between 1-3 pm. Funeral service at 3:00 pm followed by a brief graveside service behind the church.