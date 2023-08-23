Billy Dean Nail, Jr., 71, a native of Odessa, TX and a resident of Houma, LA, passed peacefully, surrounded by his family on Thursday, August 17, 2023.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St Gregory Catholic Church, in Houma LA, on Thursday August 24, 2023,

at 10:00am. Visitation at 9:30 am.

He is survived by his siblings, Bernice Rohde (Michael), Linver Coleman Nail, Michael Nail (Karen) and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Billy Dean Nail, Sr., Theresa Malbrough Nail and infant sister, Mary Ann Nail.

Billy bravely served our country in the Vietnam War as a soldier in the United States Army.

Billy enjoyed reading, hunting and being outdoors. He liked hosting and cooking for family gatherings. While working in the oilfield industry, he was afforded the opportunity to see the world. He will be dearly missed by his family.

The Nail family would like to thank those who prayed for him and our family during this time.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.