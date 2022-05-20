Billy Joseph Chiasson, Jr.

Billy “BeeBee” Joseph Chiasson, Jr., 33, died Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Born February 21, 1989, he was a native and resident of Chacahoula, Louisiana.

A private burial was held.

He is survived by his parents, Billy Chiasson, Sr., and Gwen Hymel Chiasson; brothers, Brad Chiasson, Allen Chiasson (Currie); niece, Payton Lily; nephews, Aiden, Chandler, James and Casey; and Grandma Virgie Chiasson.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Raymond Chiasson, O’Neil and Vivian Hymel.

He loved music and playing the acoustic guitar. He was a vintage collector packrat.