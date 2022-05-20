Billy Joseph Chiasson, Jr.

May 20, 2022
Linda Pete
May 20, 2022

February 21, 1989  May 11, 2022



Billy “BeeBee” Joseph Chiasson, Jr., 33, died Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Born February 21, 1989, he was a native and resident of Chacahoula, Louisiana.

A private burial was held.

He is survived by his parents, Billy Chiasson, Sr., and Gwen Hymel Chiasson; brothers, Brad Chiasson, Allen Chiasson (Currie); niece, Payton Lily; nephews, Aiden, Chandler, James and Casey; and Grandma Virgie Chiasson.



He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Raymond Chiasson, O’Neil and Vivian Hymel.

He loved music and playing the acoustic guitar. He was a vintage collector packrat.

