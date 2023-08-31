With heavy hearts and profound sadness, we mourn the untimely passing of Bishop John W. Haston, a beacon of wisdom, compassion, and devotion, who left this world on August 23, 2023, in Houma, Louisiana.

Bishop Haston was born on February 20, 1957, in Mobile, Alabama; he was the son of the late Rev. Alphonse Haston Sr. and Bernice Thomas Haston. Bishop Haston received his formal education at Blunt High School, graduating in 1975. After graduation, he joined the United States Army. On October 30, 1975, Bishop Haston and Anita Hill Haston were united in marriage and raised two beautiful children in Houma, La. His life was marked by an unwavering commitment to his faith, community, and family, impacting the lives he touched.

Bishop John Haston worked in several capacities and was known for his leadership skills and ability to inspire those around him. However, his role as a pastor for 17 years at the Pleasantview Family Worship Center is where his true essence was shone. Continuing to delve deeper into his calling, he attended the Christian Bible College of Louisiana, where he received his bachelor’s degree in Theology. He wholeheartedly embraced his role, shepherding his flock and exemplifying unwavering faith, love, and humility.

Beyond the walls of his church, Bishop Haston was the Director of Bayou Black Recreation Center, where he selflessly dedicated his time and energy to enriching the lives of the community.

Bishop Haston’s legacy extends further as an influential mentor and source of inspiration for the future. His exemplary character provided a strong foundation for countless individuals who followed his path, and his impact will continue to resonate through the lives of those he influenced.

He will forever be remembered for his untiring commitment to his beloved family, as a devoted husband to Anita Hill Haston for 45years, a loving father to John Haston Jr. (Chelsea M. Haston) Ruth Haston Celestine (Jamar Celestine), and doting grandfather to Jamar Celestine Jr, Ian Celestine, Jaxon Haston, Gabriella Haston, Jordan Haston, Kayden Woods, and Goddaughter Sami Woods. His legacy shall live on through his children and grandchildren, who will continue to honor his memory by embodying the values he instilled within them.

Bishop Haston leaves his siblings to cherish his memories: Sharon Powe, Jeanie Armstrong (George Armstrong), Minster Brenda Ely (Carvin Ely), Barbara Haston Payne, Belinda Wallis (Garyland Wallis), Alphonse Haston Jr. (Goldeaner Haston), Gwendolyn Turner (Kim Turner) and a host of nieces of nephews.With the passing of Bishop John Haston, the world has lost a remarkable soul whose life was a testament to the power of love, faith, and compassion. May his eternal journey be filled with peace, and his memory be a source of comfort and inspiration for all.

Visitation services will be observed on Friday, September 1, 2023 at Pleasantview Family Worship Center 434 Naquin St., Houma, LA 70360 from 5:00- 7:00PM

Memorial service will be observed on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Bayou Black Recreation Center 3688 Southdown Mandalay Road Houma, LA 70360 at 11:00AM. Burial will be held at Southwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery.

