August 20, 1963 – April 4, 2022

Blake Anthony LeBlanc, 58, of Morgan City, passed away on April 4, 2022.

He is survived by his brothers, Norris LeBlanc Jr. (Donna) of Bayou Vista, LA, Rodney LeBlanc (Nina) of Friendswood, TX; sisters, Mary Ingalls (Phillip) of Rodchester, New York, Becky Castille (Kenneth) of BayouVista, LA. and Pam Vining (Alvin) of Bayou Vista, LA

He was preceded in death by his, parents, Norris Joseph LeBlanc and Antoinett Ann LeBlanc; Brother, Perry LeBlanc. Grandparents, James and Agnes LeBlanc and Irvin and Ruby LeBoeuf.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.